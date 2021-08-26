Hollister native Brooke Simpson advanced to the semifinals of "America's Got Talent" as a suspenseful quarterfinals results show aired last night.
Simpson's fans breathed an early sigh of relief when she was not named among the three acts receiving the least amount of votes. A plea for votes to save one of these acts from being eliminated was issued as these performers headed backstage to nervously await news of their fate.
The evening quickly grew suspenseful for Simpson and the other performers left onstage as acts were called forward in pairs. In each pair, one act would be heading to the semifinals, while the other would have to head home.
This process continued until there were three acts remaining — including Brooke Simpson. Two of these acts would advance. Finally, Simpson was named a semifinalist. The audience cheered, and the judges again praised her vocal talent and the confidence she showed during her performance on Tuesday. Simpson expressed humility and gratitude for the public's support, vowing that she would not let her fans down.
As Simpson prepares for the semifinals, her family, friends and fans will have a few days to relax before it is time to watch and vote once again. The semifinals will begin on Tuesday, Aug. 31. "America's Got Talent" airs on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.
