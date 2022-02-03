By T.A. Jones
A series of parent empowerment workshops are being offered to parents and families in Warren, Vance and other surrounding counties.
The Parent Empowerment Series is a collaborative effort between North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Warren County; The Living and Learning Youth Center, Warren County; Dr. Patricia Brewer, North Carolina Wesleyan College, Rocky Mount; and Turning Point, CDC, Vance County.
The workshops featured in the series are:
• Being An Effective Advocate for Your Child, Feb. 19 at 10:30 a.m. at the Warren
County Memorial Library, 119 S. Front St., Warrenton. This workshop is designed to help participants define advocacy, identify the power brokers (stakeholders) in a child’s education, understand a child’s exceptionality, including his/her IEP/504 (i.e. accommodations), build relationships with teachers, school administration, and the community at large, communicate in written and oral expression of a child’s needs, organize record-keeping of child’s work (i.e., grade reports, IEPs, professional contacts, parent conferences, work samples), and create a student profile of the child’s weaknesses, strengths, preferred learning styles, best learning strategies, likes, dislikes, and incentives.
• Please Help Me! A Child’s Cry for Advocacy, Feb. 19 at 2 p.m., Turning Point CDC,
2495 US 1/158 Hwy., Henderson. During this workshop, participants will be able to examine some challenges of parents with special needs children that affect relationships with school and community-based services, provide effective practices and strategies on how to navigate the public school system, and explore matters of advocacy.
• Ways to Help Your Child Succeed in School, March 26, 10:30 a.m. at the Warren
County Memorial Library, 119 S. Front St., Warrenton. This workshop will aid participants in understanding the importance of high expectations and setting them, learning how to ask questions of a child’s school performance, exploring active school involvement (attend parent conferences, volunteer), identifying and knowing the roles of the school community (teachers, administration, services), understanding parents’ rights, modeling good teacher’s behaviors (read with the child, help with the homework, encourage the child, praise the child’s work, listen to the child, talk to the child), and how to advocate positively and constructively in school matters.
To register for the workshops, go to warren.ces.ncsu.edu and click on Events. For more information, contact Crystal M. Smith, Warren County Cooperative Extension, at 252-257-3640 or cmsmith2@ncsu.edu, or Terry Alston Jones, Living and Learning Youth Center, at 252-226-9817 or terryalstonjones@gmail.com.
