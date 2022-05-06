The Lake Gaston Computer Club will be meeting at 1 p.m. on May 10 at the Lake Gaston Lions Den, located at 139 Stanley Rd., Henrico.
The presenter is William Weaver, director of Information Technology at Vance-Granville Community College.
The topic is going to be “Life in I.T. at VGCC.”
Weaver will be briefly talking about how Information Technology has evolved, challenges face in I.T. today and what VGCC is doing to keep the institution secure. The presentation will be about 45 minutes with a question and answer session to follow.
A native of Vance County, Weaver graduated from Vance Senior High School in 1985, went to VGCC in Business Computer Programming, quit before completing his degree, but returned and earned an A.A.S in Information Technology from VGCC in 1998.
He worked for Kennametal, a Tungsten Carbide company, as a Metallurgist for 18 years. Weaver began his I.T. career at Vance Charter School and Granville Health System. He was with the charter school and Granville Health System for a combined 20 years. He started working for VGCC as the director of Information Technology on Jan. 3.
The Lake Gaston Computer Club welcomes newcomers.
