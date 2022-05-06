Warrenton, NC (27589)

Today

Thunderstorms, some strong early, mainly cloudy overnight with a few showers. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong early, mainly cloudy overnight with a few showers. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.