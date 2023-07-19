Several more candidates have filed to have their names appear on the ballot for the Nov. 7 municipal elections. Offices in each of Warren County’s three incorporated towns, Macon, Norlina and Warrenton, will be up for election this year.
As of late Tuesday morning, the following candidates had filed for office:
• For Norlina mayor: Incumbent Wayne Aycock has filed for re-election. He is challenged by Glenn D. Fields, who previously filed.
• For Norlina town commissioner: Incumbent Charles Smiley has filed for re-election. Incumbent Denny Burrows previously filed.
• For Warrenton town commissioner: Korita Steverson has filed for election. Dian Sourelis, Bobby Tippett and John E. Blalock (incumbent) previously filed.
There were no new candidates filing for office in the town of Macon. Incumbent town commissioner W. Loyd King previously filed.
Macon and Norlina residents will vote for the position of mayor and for all five seats on the town board.
Warrenton has a seven-member board, which has staggered terms. Residents of the county seat will vote for four members of the town board. The position of mayor is not on the ballot this year.
The filing period will close at noon on Friday.
To be eligible to vote in the election, voters must live in the municipality for at least 30 days before Election Day. The voter registration deadline is 25 days before Election Day.
For more information, contact the Warren County Board of Elections at 252-257-2114 or visit ncsbe.gov.
