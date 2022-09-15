The Warren County NAACP, in collaboration with the Warren County Environmental Action Team, will host the Fourth Annual Freedom Fund Banquet: A Virtual Event, at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24.
The event will be livestreamed from the Warren County Community Center. The event will celebrate being “Back Together Again” virtually and the collaborative efforts of the Warren County NAACP and those who sparked the Warren County Environmental Justice Movement 40 years ago. A commemorative edition program book will give special recognition to the unsung warriors of the Warren County Environmental Justice Movement in 1982.
The featured speaker will be Dr. Timothy B. Tyson, senior research scholar at the Center for Documentary Studies at Duke University and adjunct professor of American Studies at the University of North Carolina. He is the author of “Blood Done Sign My Name” and “The Blood of Emmett Till.”
Tickets are $20 for the livestreamed event and $50 for the livestreaming and the program book.
To register, go to eventbrite.com and search Fourth Annual Freedom Fund Banquet: A Virtual Event.
