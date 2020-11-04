Wall collapse.jpg

HEATHER ABBOTT/The Warren Record

Framing is about all that remains where a large portion of the exterior wall of this brick building on Warrenton’s South Main Street collapsed during the overnight hours on Sunday. Warrenton Mayor and Warrenton Rural Volunteer Fire Department Chief Walter Gardner noted that the wall had been deteriorating for some time. Town Administrator Robert Davie indicated that the town of Warrenton has an option to purchase the building, located near Warren Auto Parts, Inc., and is working with developers to renovate the structure.