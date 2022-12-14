On Sunday evening, the soft glow of luminaries lined the sidewalks of Courthouse Square in downtown Warrenton as the Warren County Firefighters’ Burned Children Fund held its 3rd Annual Luminaries of Love event.
The event, which has become a Christmas season tradition in Warren County, served the dual purpose of honoring community members and raising funds to support the North Carolina Jaycee Burn Center.
Title sponsors this year included Hilliard & Faulkner, Inc., Fred’s Towing, William L. Stark and Company and Outside the Box. Other event sponsors included many local businesses, as well as several fire departments and emergency response agencies.
Sunday’s event included food vendors offering hot dogs and holiday treats. However, it is viewing the luminaries themselves that brings the community together for the annual tradition.
Victor Tucker of the Warren County Burned Children Fund explained that people may place luminaries in honor or memory of anyone in the community. Many fire departments choose to honor or remember past and current members, especially if they served with the fire department for 20 or 30 years — or more.
Traditionally, luminaries placed in honor or memory of firefighters are arranged by fire department. This arrangements allows those viewing the luminaries to see something of a visual history of local fire departments, from longtime members of the past to those serving today.
Often, luminaries are also given in honor or memory of people in firefighters’ families honoring those who provided support for the people who risked their lives in service to others.
Luminaries are also given in honor or memory of people who have made or are making a difference in the local community today. They are also given to honor or remember loved ones.
In this way, Luminaries of Love provides a time of reflection as those attending slowly walk by the luminaries, reading the names on the bags. Some names might be familiar, inspiring thoughts of fond memories and a thank you for a time of service to the community. Others might not be as familiar, but they, too, inspire a silent thank you for their service.
For organizers of Luminaries of Love events, watching families as they find the names of loved ones is especially meaningful.
“One of the biggest enjoyments for the committee is the families that attend and take pictures of their loved ones’ luminaries that help them remember them, and sometimes share stories,” Tucker said.
Luminaries of Love is sponsored each year by the Warren County Chapter of the Burned Children Fund. The local chapter was established by the Warren County Firemen’s Association and is one of a number of chapters in North Carolina. Funds raised through the event help to meet the needs of patients at the North Carolina Jaycee Burn Center and also support Camp Celebrate, a camp that the Jaycee Burn Center hosts for burn survivors and their families.
Luminaries of Love allows the Warren County Chapter of the Burned Children Fund to give to the Jaycee Burn Center to help meet the needs of patients throughout the year. Event organizers indicated that the local chapter committed $2,500 toward the Jaycee Burn Center wish list for patient needs this year.
Funds raised through the Luminaries of Love event are also utilized to help burn victim within Warren County and in surrounding counties that do not have chapters of the Firefighters’ Burned Children Fund.
A video from Sunday’s Luminaries of Love event may be accessed via the Warren County Chapter Firefighters’ Burned Children Fund Facebook page.
