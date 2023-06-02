On Sunday, June 4, at 11 a.m, Greenwood Baptist Church will celebrate the 31st anniversary of its pastor, Eddie Wayne Lawrence. The message of the day will be delivered by Pastor Steven L. Floyd, Sr., the church’s former minister of music and current pastor of Buncombe Baptist Church, Lexington.
Lawrence is a native of Nash County and a graduate of Northern Nash High School, where he was the president of the student body and one of the founders of the Black Awareness Club. He attended Hampton University and graduated summa cum laude in three years.
In 1988, Lawrence received a Master of Education degree in Counseling from North Carolina State University, where he also completed course work for a doctorate in Training and Development. For his outstanding scholarship, NCSU inducted him into Phi Kappa Phi, the school’s most prestigious honor society.
He has traveled extensively throughout the United States, the Caribbean and Africa as an evangelist, educator and motivational speaker. Frequently, he is characterized by his devotion to human rights, children and youth issues, community economic development and the empowerment of African Americans. His message conveys his commitment to reconcile the split between “who we are and whose we are.”
In May of 1995, the Hunt Administration appointed him as the executive director of the North Carolina Human Relations Commission, where he continued to serve under Governor Michael Easley until April of 2003. As executive director of the Human Relations Commission, he provided oversight for the work of the 21-member state Human Relations Commission and the 15-member Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission.
In addition to serving as the pastor of Greenwood Baptist Church, Lawrence is the owner of Eagle Wings Properties.
Lawrence has received many awards for his untiring service, scholarship and leadership. As pastor, trainer, counselor and lecturer, his insights regarding pro-active solutions to the challenges and struggles of our times place him in constant demand.
He is married to Demeatrice (Dee) Simmons and is the father of two adult children, Cathy Elisa and Martin Wayne. He attributes all of his accomplishments to Jesus Christ, a supportive and understanding family, and to the African ancestors who kept the faith and sacrificed themselves that we might have such a tremendous legacy.
Greenwood Baptist Church is located at 1175 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Warrenton.
