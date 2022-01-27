The need to work together was the dominant theme as the Warren County Board of Commissioners met with mayors, board members and other officials representing the towns of Macon, Norlina and Warrenton on Jan. 19.
Mayor Carroll Harris of Macon, Mayor Wayne Aycock of Norlina and Mayor Walter Gardner of Warrenton expressed appreciation to for the opportunity to meet with County Manager Vincent Jones and the county commissioners. County Commission Chairman Tare “T” Davis told the town representatives that Warren County and its incorporated towns can work together to help the county grow.
“We can be helpful together and grow as a county together,” he said.
Jones and the three mayors indicated that the county as a whole, along with the towns, anticipate a bright future with economic development opportunities and business interest. The mayors noted that many services and projects geared toward the county as a whole also benefit the towns, from Emergency Services to annual Litter Sweep events. They added that the county and the other municipalities are ready to help if assistance is needed.
The government representatives also agreed that the county and the towns share many of the same concerns and needs, such as abandoned properties. As Gardner said, if a property is vacant, efforts focus on trying to find someone to fill the vacant property. However, abandoned properties can create problems for towns, such as unpaid taxes, as Aycock noted, and question of how to clean them up, as Harris said.
Jones indicated that the county will work together with the towns to alleviate problems related to abandoned properties.
He and the mayors also agreed that the expansion of broadband internet access is critical for the county as a whole as well as the towns. Jones reported that, through the federal Rural Digital Opportunity Fund program, a provider has been identified to develop a broadband network throughout the county. However, the project as originally proposed would leave out around 2,000 homes. Jones said that the county and provider are currently working together to ensure that everyone is covered.
Davis said that the COVID-19 pandemic showed the disparities between urban areas and large cities, and rural areas and small towns in areas such as broadband access. He added that more senior citizens are turning to virtual appointments with doctors.
The mayors agreed that broadband is critical today. Aycock noted that his granddaughter was concerned about the students in her class without internet access during virtual learning.
The county manager and mayors also agreed that the county and towns must work together to ensure that the legislature takes into consideration the needs of rural communities and small towns. They noted that associations representing counties and municipalities identify concerns to bring before the legislature, but agreed that speaking with the state representatives and senators who represent Warren County may be the best way to bring attention to the needs of the local community and issues that will directly impact it.
The county and town representatives hope to conduct a similar meeting every year and will be working out a regular meeting schedule for the future.
