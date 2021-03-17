Warrenton nonprofit Working Landscapes is expanding its efforts to offer cut produce and prepared foods for schools and other foodservice customers with its new brand of value-added products, ByWay Foods.
Through its Warren County Produce Center on West Franklin Street in Warrenton, the nonprofit has been cutting and packaging produce grown by area farmers and distributing it to some 20 school districts in northeastern North Carolina, from the Triangle to the coast, Gabe Cumming, co-founder and associate director of Working Landscapes, said.
This service has been put on a brief hold while a new processing facility is constructed on the site of the Produce Center, but will resume soon. Working Landscapes hopes that the new building will be completed by July, if everything goes according to schedule.
Cumming described the new building as a modern food processing facility for washing and dicing of produce to prepare it for use by commercial kitchens and, in the future, individuals. The new building will also provide additional space for cold storage.
The facility will reflect Working Landscapes’ concern about climate change and environmental sustainability through the use of green energy, such as solar power, composting and food waste management.
When the new building is completed, the current Produce Center building can be used for produce storage.
With the new branding of ByWay Foods, Working Landscapes will continue to partner with farmers in Warren and surrounding counties, Cumming said. Produce suppliers include a number of farmers who have built a relationship with Working Landscapes and new farming partners who are completing the certification process to be wholesale suppliers.
“We want to build and create markets for local farmers,” Cumming said.
ByWay Foods will offer sweet potatoes, collard greens, cabbage, kale and romaine lettuce that is diced or cut depending on the type of produce and its intended use. Products have been piloted in facilities that have included healthcare and child care, Cumming noted. He described the produce as being prepared for any location with food service, which would also include universities and restaurants.
In the future, Working Landscapes would like to make ByWay Foods products available to individuals.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Working Landscapes has provided a number of services to the Warren County community, including farm share boxes of produce and meat, and providing meals to the Warren County Senior Center twice a week.
While the Working Landscapes team is excited about what is possible in the future through ByWay Foods, Cumming praised those involved with the nonprofit for helping to make this possible.
“We have a good team working together,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.