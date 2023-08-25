The Lake Gaston Ladies Club will begin the fiscal year 2023-24 with its first meeting and luncheon on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the Pleasant Hill Christian Life Center, Gasburg, Va. Doors will open at 10 a.m., and the meeting will begin at 10:30 a.m.
Be prepared for some laughs during the program, “A Parade of Activities,”, when the coordinators of all 20 activity groups will walk among the members’ tables while Jennifer Allman, vice president, gives a brief description of each group. Sign-up tables will be available for ladies to choose which activity groups to join for a fun-filled and rewarding year.
The club will be holding an LGLC T-shirt sale and will begin taking orders at the September luncheon. Sample shirts in all sizes and colors offered will be on display.
New members are welcome. For membership information, contact Debbie Gravanda, membership chairman, by email at debbie@gravanda.com or phone at 407-402-1559.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.