The Norlina Town Board on Monday night approved revisions to the town noise ordinance to set standards of what is considered excessive noise.
Blaine Reese, town director of operations, said that revisions were needed because Norlina’s ordinance was too vague.
Citizens who spoke during a public hearing that preceded the board’s regular meeting shared concerns about whether personal opinion would determine if something is considered too loud, how the ordinance would apply to various forms of noise and whether the ordinance could infringe upon one’s freedom of speech, such as the ability to make a speech using an amplified microphone.
Reese replied that the revised ordinance allows for the measurement of sound by decibels, eliminating the vagueness of the existing ordinance and the question of whether someone’s opinion could determine whether something is too loud.
He added that the revised ordinance addresses all forms of noise.
“The only thing this ordinance does not impact is emergency equipment,” Reese said.
He added that the only time that there could be a problem with amplified speaking is in the use of profanity.
The revised ordinance represents the culmination of several years of work to make the ordinance less vague and more current. Town Commissioner Tyrone Simes noted that discussion began after the town received complaints about loud music at a car wash.
The revised ordinance establishes measurements for what is considered excessive noise, when combined with normal surrounding sound at 75 decibels for non residentially zoned districts and 65 in residentially zoned districts. Acceptable limits are reduced to 70 and 50, respectively, between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.
Reese said that decibel meters will need to be purchased for the Norlina Police Department.
The revised ordinance prohibits the operation of construction and garage machinery between 9 a.m. and 7 a.m. in residentially zoned areas, and the use of lawn mowers and other domestic tools between 9:30 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. in residentially zoned areas.
The ordinance also prohibits the following:
• Yelling, shouting, whistling or singing in such a manner as to annoy or disturb the quiet, comfort or repose of a reasonably prudent person
• The playing of any sound-magnifying device, radio, television, phonograph, amplifier system, tape deck, tape recorder or musical instruments in such as manner or with such volume or as to create vibrations that annoy or disturb the quiet or repose of a reasonably prudent person
• To own, keep or have in possession or harbor any dog, other animal or bird which, by frequent or habitual howling, yelping, barking or otherwise, causes loud noises and produces seriously annoying disturbance to any person or to the neighborhood
• To operate or allow the operation of any motor vehicle which has had its muffler-exhaust and/or other noise control equipment removed, altered or maintained in such disrepair as to create loud and disturbing noises
• To create any noise on any street adjacent to any school, institution of learning, library, medical institution or adjacent to any church services which interferes with the work or worship in any such place or institution
The revisions set penalties at $100 for a first offense, $300 for a second offense and $500 for a third or subsequent offense. A violation would also be classified as a Class 3 misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $500.
