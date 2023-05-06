Pleasant Hill Christian Church Family Life Center in Gasburg, Va., was the site for the April 18 Lake Gaston Ladies Club meeting. President Susan Zimmerman opened the meeting and welcomed two new members and one guest.
The ladies held their annual Celebration of Life Service in remembrance of eight LGLC members and former members who passed away this year. A bell was rung and a candle lit and placed in front of each lady’s photograph: Louise Odenkirk, Rita Baxter, Marian Luberacki, Jan Tomlinson, Sybil Pipho, Sheila Brennan, Marty Ballard and Adele Bryant.
The LGLC Gastonettes with Carol Seidel on keyboard performed two songs: “On Eagle’s Wings” and “You’ll Never Walk Alone/Climb Every Mountain” in memory of these deceased friends. Vonnie Rasnick gave the invocation for the Celebration of Life Service. The coordinators, Liz Boyce and Linda Weingarten, read poems.
Susan Cunningham led the ladies in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and singing “God Bless America.” Vice President Valerie Ruch announced the special anniversaries, new grandmothers/great-grandmothers and April birthdays. Page Hoover won the monthly birthday surprise gift.
Gayle Kennard offered a special devotion, and lunch was catered by The Kitchen Table in Gasburg. After lunch, Val Ruch recognized the many ladies who volunteer for the LGLC including the board members, standing chairs, nominating committee, hostess committee, decorating committee, angels and activity group coordinators. All the capacities in which club members help and volunteer in the community were acknowledged. Each lady received a special favor.
Vickie Evans, on behalf of the Nominating Committee, announced the following slate of officers for 2023-24: President, Valerie Ruch; Vice President, Jennifer Allman; Treasurer, Susie Bersch; Assistant Treasurer, Donna Jeter; Corresponding Secretary, Jane Akom; Recording Secretary, Karen Wrigley; Luncheon Chair, Mary Lou Kellogg; Luncheon Treasurer, Nancy Arena; Program Chair, Pat Trainum; Membership Chair, Debbie Gravanda; Newsletter Editor, Cat Mohan; Assistant Newsletter Editor, Irene Purdy; Communications Chair, Barb Jones; Publicity Chair, Kathy Pfleger; Parliamentarian, Georgia Holder; Webmaster, Carol Weigel; and Past President, Susan Zimmerman.
Activity group coordinators shared plans for upcoming activities. The Giving Bucket donations on the tables will be donated to the new Memorial Garden located at the Lake Gaston Regional Chamber of Commerce. Linda Peters won $100 in the Charitable Giving raffle. Joanne D’Ambrosio won the “find the secret phrase” in the newsletter contest.
Always popular with the ladies, the Green Thumbs activity group held its annual plant sale to raise funds for the club’s new Memorial Garden, which has been established at the Lake Gaston Chamber of Commerce. Many plants, herbs and hanging baskets provided by the Littleton Plant Farm were taken home by the ladies.
The May LGLC meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 16, at the PHCC Family Center, Gasburg. The May program will include election of officers and a musical program by the Gastonettes.
The purpose of the LGLC is to promote friendship among the members, allow women from the Lake Gaston area to meet and become acquainted through fun and fellowship, share mutual interests, and participate in a variety of activities sponsored by LGLC activity groups. If you live lakefront or in a lakefront community, you can be a part of this group of ladies. Membership information is available from Debbie Gravanda, Membership chair, at debbie@gravanda.com.
