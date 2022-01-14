The Warren County Board of Commissioners has announced the schedule it will follow for its work session, budget goal setting discussion and meeting with municipalities on Wednesday, Jan. 19.
All meetings will take place at the Warren County Armory Civic Center at 501 US Hwy. 158 business east, Warrenton, and may also be accessed via social media.
The board of county commissioners will conduct its regular work session at 5 p.m. County Manager Vincent Jones is expected to provide updates on an audio/visual system for the Armory and progress toward expanding broadband internet service throughout the county.
The board is expected to consider approval of a proposed Interstate Overlay District and a fee waiver for use of the Armory Civic Center by Warren County Schools for the Warren Early College High School Earning of the Green event.
County commissioners will conduct a budget goal setting discussion following their discussion of the other agenda items.
At 6 p.m., the county board will meet with representatives of Warren County's three municipalities: Macon, Norlina and Warrenton. The agenda is expected to include areas of cooperation, such as emergency management, mutual aid and economic development; legislative goals for the municipalities and the county as a whole; project updates on the Kerr Lake Regional Water System, S-line project, Comprehensive Plan and Triangle Trails Initiatives; and setting a regular meeting schedule.
