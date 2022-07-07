Warren County is entering the final phase in its 10-month long comprehensive development planning process.
Warren County’s draft comprehensive development plan will be posted online at https://www.planwarrencountync.com/ for public review and comment. The Warren County Planning Board will review and provide recommendations for the draft plan on Tuesday, July 12, at 6 p.m. at the Warren County Armory, 501 US Hwy. 158 Business E., Warrenton. This meeting will be open to the public, and residents are welcome to attend.
At their July 11 meeting, the Warren County Board of Commissioners will consider setting a public hearing for the Comprehensive Development Plan at their regular meeting on Aug. 1 at 6 p.m.
The comprehensive development plan will result in updates to the existing 2002 plan, which was meant to run through 2022.
A comprehensive development plan aims to address and guide growth and development for the county. Its focus is on the areas within the county’s jurisdiction and along the edges of town limits. Public participation will play a key role through the feedback, comments and review of the draft plan. The comprehensive development plan will help to shape the vision and priorities for the future of Warren County.
The Warren County Comprehensive Development Plan will update the 2002 Land Development Plan and address new issues and priorities that have come forward in the years since then.
To follow along with the comprehensive plan process, visit planwarrencountync.com. For more information and to send any feedback, contact the Warren County comp plan team at compplan@warrencountync.gov.
