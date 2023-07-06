The faith-based addiction rehabilitation program I AM Ministries in Knightdale will hold a Tent Revival in Wise from Friday, July 7, through Saturday, July 9, beginning at 7 p.m. Follow the signs to the event location.
Representatives of the ministry organization participated in Tuesday's Wise Independence Day Parade and Festival, making their way along the parade route with three crosses on wheels followed by a vehicle to raise awareness about this year's 300 Mile Crosswalk, from Wise to Southport. The group completed a previous Cross Walk in 2020, going from Cherokee to Manteo.
For more information, visit the website iamoutreachministry.com.
