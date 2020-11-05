Former Vice President Joe Biden continues to extend his lead in the 2020 presidential race with 264 electoral votes as of this morning. President Donald Trump has 214.
This means that Biden is six electoral votes away from the 270 needed to win the presidency.
Ballots are still being counted in several states: North Carolina, Alaska, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Georgia.
On election night, Roy Cooper and Mark Robinson were declared winners in the races for North Carolina governor and lieutenant governor, respectively. In addition, Terry Garrison was re-elected to the North Carolina House of Representatives to represent District 32, which includes Warren County.
In Warren County, several races were on the ballot, but incumbents were unopposed. Jennifer Pierce and Walter Powell retained their seats on the board of county commissioners. Yvonne Alston was re-elected as register of deeds, and David Mike Hight retained his position as county Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor.
