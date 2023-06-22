Arrest reports
• Alvis Allen, 84, of Collins Road, Manson was arrested on June 14 and charged with driving under the influence. He was confined in the Warren County Detention Center under $1,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Warren County District Court on July 3.
• Jennifer Renee Evans of Brogden Road, Oxford, was arrested on June 19 and charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence and misdemeanor driving left of center. She was confined in the WCDC under $5,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Granville County District Court on July 12.
• Azura Sheree Simes of Sumter Ridge Lane, Raleigh, was arrested on June 16 and charged with misdemeanor child abuse, misdemeanor driving under the influence and misdemeanor driving while license revoked. She was confined in the WCDC under $2,500 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Warren County District Court on July 19.
Incident reports
• On June 8, Shirley Robinson-Flood of Carrie Dunn Road, Norlina, reported an incident of wire fraud (online). Reported stolen was $2,400.
• On June 9, the Lake Gaston Family Dollar on Lizard Creek Road, Littleton, reported an incident of attempted shoplifting and communicating threats.
• On June 13, Milton Harrison of Harrison Town Road, Manson, reported an incident of vandalism of property. Automobile tires valued at $500 were reported damaged.
• On June 14, Mandy Smith of Baltimore Road, Warrenton, reported an incident of breaking and entering/larceny. Reported stolen were window/door blinds, curtain/curtain rod, receptacles/outlets, outside light, light switches, shower heads, ceiling fan, light fixtures in bedroom, shower drain, hand towel racks, sink faucets and toilet seat/lid. A bathroom fan was reported damaged.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.