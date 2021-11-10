Work at school system facilities and future needs topped the discussion as the Warren County Board of Commissioners and Warren County Board of Education held a joint meeting Monday night.
School System Interim Superintendent Keith Sutton said that Warren County Schools is working to transform the weight room at Warren County High School, which currently is used mainly by student-athletes, into a fitness center which all students can use. The transformation is made possible through a $15,000 donation.
The fitness center would utilize the space of the current weight room plus the adjacent classroom.
Sutton said that Warren County Schools anticipates using some COVID-19 recovery funds to supplement the contribution in order to complete the project.
He noted that the school system is evaluating the condition of current equipment in the weight room in preparation for having it removed.
Estimates from several fitness equipment providers have been obtained. Sutton reported that the school system hopes to made a decision on the fitness equipment provider before Dec. 1 and would like to install new equipment during Winter Break. He anticipates that the fitness center could open early next semester.
Warren County Schools faces other facility needs that could require a long-term approach, Sutton indicated.
At Warren County High School, repairs to the HVAC system were needed after the loss of heat in the band room and several classrooms. Sutton added that work is underway to replace an HVAC unit and coils at a cost of just under $30,000 to restore heat to the administrative area.
As the result of air quality testing at Warren County High School, Warren County Middle School, Mariam Boyd Elementary School and a modular unit at Northside K-8 School, Warren County Schools is working with a roofing company to assess and repair the roofs at these school buildings.
As Warren County Schools prepares for the future, it has contracted the services of an outside company to evaluate all school system buildings to develop a facilities assessment report and to identify capital project needs.
Several years ago, a different company evaluated school system buildings and outlined options for renovation, expansion and new construction costing in the millions of dollars. Plans for when recommended work could be done were hampered by expense restraints.
With the new evaluation, the school system will consider what physical needs are immediate, and what can be included within five- and 10-year plans, and establish priorities. Sutton said that recommendations that will be considered include how to stabilize, renovate, expand or repurpose facilities, as well as new construction.
In response to questions from Tare “T” Davis, chairman of the board of commissioners, Sutton indicated that Warren County Schools would like to improve technology to prepare students for current and emerging careers, and also to incorporate dance studios and theaters.
Davis praised the school system’s approach to addressing facility needs, saying that the school and school system can move forward together to improve facilities.
Members of both the board of county commissioners and board of education agreed with Davis, saying that the county and school system should continue their partnership and determine how they can help each other to complete projects benefitting county citizens.
