The Warren County Sheriff’s Office on March 9 arrested two area residents on drug charges.
Claude O’Neal Ferguson, 38, of Kerr Lake Cole Bridge Road, Norlina, was charged with felony flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, felony possession of cocaine, misdemeanor no operator’s license, misdemeanor fictitious/altered title/registration card/tag, fail to stop at a stop sign/flashing red light and rear lamp violation. Bond was set at $28,000 secured. Ferguson made a first court appearance on March 14. The next court date is scheduled for May 2.
Quentin Deshawn Ferguson, 35, of Fleming Farm Road, Manson, was charged with felony possession of cocaine. The sheriff’s office reports that Ferguson also had an outstanding order for arrest for driving while license revoked-impaired revocation, operate a vehicle with no insurance and give/lend/borrow license plate.
The sheriff’s office seized 7.78 ounces of crack cocaine at the time of the arrests.
