If you can’t seem to go anywhere in Warren County without seeing fire ant mounds — whether you are in town or in the country — you aren’t alone. The hot months of summer did nothing to slow them down, and the unseasonably warm temperatures of recent weeks provided the perfect environment for them to prepare for winter.
This week’s colder weather provides an indication that relief from the warm weather pests is on the way — if only for the winter season.
Matthew Place, agriculture-livestock Extension agent with Warren County Cooperative Extension, said that the invasive species of fire ants arrived in the Gulf Coast region of the United States from South America in the 1940s and 1950s and has been moving slowly northward since then.
More locally, fire ants can be found from the southern part of North Carolina up to Southside Virginia, and are moving westward toward the mountains.
Place said that fire ants are primarily active when the temperature is between 70 and 95 degrees, and are most active in spring and fall.
In the fall, they store food for the winter. Combine that with unseasonably warm temperatures as recent as last week, and it is no wonder that the Extension agent has seen more fire ant mounds lately,
The part of the mound that is visible on and above the soil surface is just a hint of how large the mound really is. Place indicated that most ant mounds extend 4 to 6 feet into the ground. During the cold months of winter, fire ants dig deeper into the soil.
As the weather grows cooler leading up to winter, fire ant activity slows down. While this is beginning to happen now, Place urged Warren County residents to be careful when they are outside. The bite is painful, and people and pets can have allergic reactions.
Place advises people to stay away from fire ant mounds if they see them in their yards. Be especially careful not to disturb them while raking leaves or mowing grass to prevent accidental spreading.
Treatments are available if fire ants are causing problems. For more information, contact Matthew Place at Warren County Cooperative Extension by calling 252-257-3640.
