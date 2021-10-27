Warrenton, NC (27589)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will give way to occasional showers in the afternoon. High 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 56F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.