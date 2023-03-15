Whole Med, located on Ridgeway Street in Warrenton, opened last month to offer behavioral health services for children and adults of all ages. It is operated in the former Warren County Emergency Medical Services building behind Warren County Health Department.
Whole Med is owned by Chris Wilcox and Jimmy Nealy. The local healthcare facility is made possible through a partnership with Eastpointe, a managed care organization working with individuals and families in eastern North Carolina who struggle with substance abuse, mental health and intellectual and developmental disabilities, and the county.
Many local residents may remember Wilcox and Nealy from A Christmas to Remember: Serving Our Community, a program and giveaway event held at Warren County Middle School in December.
The event was made possible by the Wilcox Family Foundation and Whole Med LLC through partnerships with many community organizations, businesses and individuals.
For more than 20 years, Chris Wilcox, a former NBA player with the Boston Celtics and founder of the Wilcox Family Foundation, has worked to give back to his home community of Whiteville through basketball camps to giveaways at churches. Jimmy Nealy, also of Whiteville, has partnered with Wilcox for many years in the work to help that community.
Nealy, with more than 25 years of experience in the field of mental health, is the owner/operator of Whole Med LLC, which offers services that include medication management, care management, peer support and other services to help the community. Wilcox has focused on mental health for more than a decade, especially in offering activities that will bring encouragement to children and youth.
Together, the Wilcox Family Foundation and Whole Med LLC work to bring in resources to fill in gaps to address needs that rural communities face. These could include everything from economic challenges to healthcare.
Rodney Harris, Whole Med’s chief operations officer, said that Nealy and Wilcox focus on helping the underserved and underprivileged, and they saw a need in Warren County.
“They started a year ago laying the foundation in Warren County,” Harris said. “They want to give back to the community.”
He described Whole Med as providing a holistic approach to assist children and adults, treating the mind, body and soul.
“We want to reduce the amount of medication that a person receives and work toward addressing the root cause in assisting them to get better,” Harris said.
Services offered for children include psychosocial activities and programs, case management, life skills, outpatient therapy, summer camps and residential services. Harris noted that summer camps are in the works this year to offer reading and educational activities, tutorial services and life skills development, along with fun activities and outings.
Services for adults include case management, outpatient therapy, peer support, substance abuse counseling and psychosocial rehabilitation. Harris said that Whole Med is staffed by a diverse group ranging from professionals to case managers to peer support specialists to outreach coordinators.
The healthcare facility may receive referrals from the school system, courts, law enforcement, EMS, family members, neighbors or others. However, staff members prefer for individuals needing assistance or their family members to contact Whole Med directly.
People in the community may schedule an appointment by phone or by walking into the office.
“Someone is always here to assist,” Harris said.
A therapist will conduct a comprehensive assessment to determine what services people need.
“We can do the assessments here (in the office), or we can go to them and schedule around their availability,” Harris said.
He added that service providers can also travel to meet with people who can’t come to the office.
Whole Med aims to help people in the community receive the services they need, whether individual or group therapy, a referral to anger management classes, or other assistance.
“We want to help each person where they are,” Harris said.
Whole Med, located at 540 W. Ridgeway St., Warrenton, is open from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. For more information, call 252-879-0043 or email info@wholemed.net. Representatives plan to participate in a number of upcoming community events.
