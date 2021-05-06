Schools in the Warren County public school district have observed multiple COVID-19 precautions since in-person learning resumed in mid-March, but that does not mean that local schools have been immune from the virus.
The Warren County Board of Education received a report about case numbers and ongoing simultaneous in-person and virtual instruction during its April 27 work session/business meeting.
Local students began the return to class in mid-March, following a staggered schedule of in-person and virtual learning. Since April 6, elementary schools have been open to in-person learning four days a week. At the same time, virtual learning is offered for students whose parents prefer for them to remain at home as the pandemic continues.
The school system has used a number of precautionary measures to keep students and staff as safe as possible in school buildings and on buses: social distancing, multiple temperature checks, staggered seating on buses, limited seating in classrooms and on buses, wearing of facemasks, meals served in classrooms, and others.
However, school system officials concluded that no matter how stringent the precautions are, it would be almost inevitable for schools to face COVID-19 cases. In response, they also set protocols such as when students and staff would be allowed to return after testing positive for COVID-19 or being diagnosed with the virus.
During last week’s meeting, Superintendent Dr. Mary Young told board members that since school reopened for in-person learning, 16 staff members and 66 students have gone through the quarantine process. Most of these instances occurred at the elementary and middle school levels.
Young noted that five entire grade levels have been quarantined due to the number of students and staff members that someone who tested positive may have come into contact with.
School data indicated that there are six COVID-19 cases among students currently, but there are no current cases among staff members.
In a related matter, information provided to the board indicates that more than 1,000 Warren County students are utilizing virtual learning.
A breakdown of students who have returned to the classroom follows:
• Mariam Boyd Elementary School: 137 out of 385 students are in the classroom (35.58 percent)
• Vaughan Elementary School: 116 out of 200 students are in the classroom (58 percent)
• Northside K-8 School: 226 out of 408 students are in the classroom (55 percent)
• Warren County Middle School: 134 out of 345 students are in the classroom (38.80 percent)
• Warren County High School: 70 out of 322 students are in the classroom (21.70 percent)
• Warren New Tech High School: 42 out of 125 students are in the classroom (33.60 percent)
• Warren Early College High School: 26 out of 130 students are in the classroom (20 percent). In-person learning is limited to students who are undergoing additional instruction to help them overcome academic challenges. Otherwise, WECHS uses only virtual learning to align with Vance-Granville Community College.
For the remainder of the 2020-21 school year, students who have selected virtual learning with continue with no changes.
Elementary school students who have returned to in-person learning will be in the classroom Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. On Wednesdays, students will complete assignments on their own.
Middle and high school students who have returned to in-person learning will remain divided into two groups. One group will be in class on Monday and Tuesday with virtual learning Thursdays and Fridays. The other group will have virtual learning on Mondays and Tuesdays and will be in class on Thursdays and Fridays. All students will complete assignments on their own on Wednesdays.
Wednesdays have also been designated as times for collaborative meetings among staff groups, such as teachers, nurses, counselors, social workers and others.
