The Warren County NAACP will award two $1,000 scholarships to graduating seniors in 2023. Eligible candidates must meet the following criteria: graduating senior from a public high school in Warren County, currently reside in Warren County, accepted at a postsecondary regionally accredited institution and have a minimum GPA of 2.5. Students are not eligible to apply if they have been awarded financial assistance that covers all expenses billed by the institution.
Qualified applicants should submit their application with a copy of the most recent high school transcript, two signed letters of recommendation from non-relatives (one academic and one character), and an essay that explains the course of study the student plans to pursue, why they have chosen that area, and how they plan to use their advanced education to make a difference in the world.
Although not required, it is recommended that the applicant complete the application by typing the information. Email the application package to warrencountyncnaacp@gmail.com or mail the application package to P O Box 604, Warrenton, NC, 27589.
. Packets must be received on or before April 28. Applications received after April 28 will not be considered. Interviews may be conducted for finalists; however, each scholarship applicant will be notified on or before May 15. Contact Dr. Cosmos George via email (cng50_secut@yahoo.com) or by phone (252-213-2310) with any questions. Further information is available on the Warren County Schools scholarship portal.
