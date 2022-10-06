The Warren County Board of Education considered a number of personnel matters during its September regular meeting.
Employment was approved as follows:
• Northside Elementary School: Daryl Bastatas, fourth-grade Math/Science teacher; Dr. Brenda Champion, literacy coach; Rica Merino, first-grade teacher; Ma Shelia Saldo, fourth-grade English Language Arts/Social Studies teacher; Jenilyn Tapit, fifth-grade Math/Social Studies teacher
• Transportation: Kimberly Crews, Transportation cost clerk
• Warren County High School: Brittany Robinson, teacher assistant
• Central Services: John Critcher, Technology Technician III
The board gave its approval for the following to serve as substitute teachers: Warren County Schools: Jasmine Dunston, Morgan May, Connie Montague and Tamara Lynn Parsons; Mariam Boyd Elementary School: Rosalyn Taylor.
Extra-duty assignments were approved as follows: Warren Early College High School: Karen Fleming, High school day tutor; Northside: Ariana Ordonez, First-grade SPLASH tutor; Mariam Boyd Elementary School: Andrea Shannon, Elementary day tutor.
The board of education gave its approval for Tyana Lee to serve as a volunteer at Northside.
Vacancies were reported as follows:
• Warren County Middle School: Math coach and Career and Technical Education Business teacher
• Warren County High School: Band teacher, JROTC teacher, Math coach and multi-classroom specialist
• Warren New Tech High School: Physical education teacher and Math coach
• Mariam Boyd: Literacy coach, multi-classroom specialist and part-time custodian
• Northside: Multi-classroom specialist and teacher assistant
• Vaughan Elementary School: Exceptional Children’s teacher and second-grade teacher
• Central Services: Temporary Public Health Nurse II (school health liaison/COVID-19 compliance nurse) and initially licensed teacher/professional development coordinator
