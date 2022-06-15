Cameron Bynum, son of Warren County native Shalonda Bynum of Raleigh and Christshon Hicks of Winston-Salem, will have an opportunity to showcase his basketball talents overseas this summer as he represents the United States in the United World Games June 13-22.
A rising sophomore at Wakefield High School in Raleigh, he attended Leesville Road High School, also in Raleigh, for his freshman year.
Cameron is the grandson of Yolanda Bynum Autry, Moore Bynum and the late McLoyd Bullock, all of the Warren and Vance County area, and Anderson and Valerie Hicks of Winston-Salem.
He attended Mariam Boyd Elementary School in Warrenton before his family moved to Raleigh.
Sports have always been an important part of Cameron’s life, and he grew up as a multi-sport athlete. At the age of 3, he was playing basketball, soccer and T-ball in the Henderson Recreation League. With the Wake Forest Recreation League, he was active with baseball and basketball. He also participated in football and basketball through the Boys & Girls Club. At Wake Forest Middle School, Cameron focused on basketball and track. Cameron played basketball at Leesville Road High School this past season.
A well-rounded student-athlete, he also excels in the classroom as an honor roll student and member of the National Junior Beta Club. Cameron received a grade-level honor as Most Outstanding with Highest Grade Average. He has also volunteered in the community.
Cameron’s drive for success in athletics and academics opened the door for opportunities for him to showcase his basketball talents on some of the brightest stages possible.
In the fourth grade, he played on his first AAU basketball team after being invited by a friend to attend an AAU practice. Mother Yolanda was concerned about the level of competition her son would be thrown into at such a young age, but Cameron had found something he loved.
He has played on teams based out of Raleigh, Durham, Rolesville, Winston-Salem and Rocky Mount, and has faced competition in North Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Texas, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Currently, Cameron is a member of the Cap City Clutch of Raleigh.
In recent years, he has participated in a number of invitational camps: the High School Basketball All-American Showcase in Greensboro as an eighth grader; the Roy Williams Basketball Camp at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and the Champions Camp at NC State University in Raleigh in 2018; the John Lucas Future of the Game Camp in Las Vegas, Nev., and MADE Hoops Academy Camp in District Heights, Md., in 2019; the Marquee Hoops Make Your Marq Camp in Manalapan, N.J., in 2020; the MADE Hoops Academy Camp in Pitman, N.J., and the John Lucas International Middle School Combine in Houston, Texas, in 2021.
Cameron earned a number of honors, including the Roy Williams UNC-NC Touchstone Energy Cooperative Scholarship, the Pop Warner Mid-South Region Honorable Mention Scholar and Pop Warner All-American Scholar.
This year, his achievements in athletics and academics, and service to the community have brought Cameron a new opportunity—participating in the United World Games on a STUDENTathleteWorld 16U team.
STUDENTathleteWorld, based in Fuquay-Varina, considered student-athletes from across the country who were nominated by community members, such as former coaches. The selection process was intense. Cameron and his parents participated in a virtual interview. Cameron also had to submit sports footage from his games and showcases, prepare resume-like documentation of his sports career and complete an essay.
Cameron earned a spot of a seven-member team made up of mostly rising high school juniors. Only one other player on the team is a rising sophomore.
However, Cameron will be ready. He maintains a daily routine of physical workouts and on-court workouts, including pickup games. Cameron also practices his shooting — aiming to make at least 200-300 shots each day. He is often known to get up early and work well into the evening. Cameron’s AAU experience also provides valuable practice for the intense competition to come.
His STUDENTathlete World coach conducted a virtual meeting with team members, but Cameron did not meet any of them in person until they left to fly overseas early Monday morning. Competition will take them to Austria, Italy and Germany, and it will allow the student-athletes to visit points of interest and learn more about the cultures of each country.
Last week, Cameron told the newspaper that he was excited to be able to meet other student-athletes from around the country and to showcase his talents before an international audience.
“I’m really excited for the chance to showcase all the work and sacrifice I have put in to make progression in my game,” he said.
Cameron’s parents saw his talent and potential in basketball from a young age. Shalonda described being ecstatic about the competition overseas, saying that the opportunity came about because of her son’s hard work and the sacrifices he has made.
“He has missed a lot of birthday parties and huge family gatherings growing up,” she said. “It has ultimately paid off in many ways and brought on a lot of great opportunities.
Shalonda emphasized that the members of Cameron’s team did not meet in person or practice together before traveling overseas. The team represents a gathering of top talent from across the country.
“They will work together for a short time, then, when they go on the court, they will rely on what they have done to get to this point,” Shalonda said.
She is also proud to say that Cameron was able to raise 100 percent of the funding needed for the trip overseas. She estimates that 85 percent of the donations made to support Cameron came from Warren and Vance County residents, the people who have encouraged and supported him as he has grown as a young man and basketball player. The family also maintains its strong connections with Warrenton and Warren Count, visiting on a regular basis.
“I appreciate how family and the community have helped him through his journey,” Shalonda said. “They have been really supportive.”
As a rising high school sophomore, Cameron has already earned a college scholarship through the Pop Warner Football League based on academics. He has already developed a dream short list of universities that he would like to attend: Harvard, Yale, Duke or the University of Kentucky.
Shalonda is proud of the young man that her son is growing to be, describing him as a leader on and off the court, a lifelong honor student, someone who will step up for others if he sees something that is not right, and an outgoing person who laughs a lot.
“He’s tough on the court and gentle off the court,” she said. ‘He’s a very carrying person.”
