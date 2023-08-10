Maria Isabel Reyes is the recipient of a $500 scholarship from the Vance-Warren Ministers’ Wives and Ministers’ Widows Association.
A graduate of Warren County Early College High School, she will be attending the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in the fall. Reyes will be studying Biomedical Engineering Medical Research.
Vance-Warren Ministers’ Wives and Ministers’ Widows consists of an organized group of ladies of various religious denominations striving to serve in the community. Scholarships are given to deserving high school graduates in Warren County and Vance County each year.
Reyes is active in her church, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, as well as in the community.
