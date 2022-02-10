During Monday night’s meeting of the Warren County commissioners, the board took the following action:
- Approved $10,000 for a playground at the Hecks Grove Community Center in order to increase satellite recreation sites in the county.
- Approved the purchase of a Chevy Tahoe with emergency light package for Emergency Medical Services at $59,985.
- Amended the due date on the audit contract.
- Reappointed John Preston as tax administrator for two years.
- Scheduled a public hearing on proposed text amendments to the county’s zoning ordinance to help mitigate the visual impacts and the reduction of property values of neighboring properties that result from the installation of solar farms.
- Approved the county’s annual health insurance plan design for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
The board heard from the county manager regarding the North Carolina Needs-Based Public School Capital Fund, which has grants available due to increased lottery funds to address critical K-12 facility needs. Warren County Schools reviewed the issue at the Jan. 25 school board work session. Should the school system decide to apply for funding, county commissioners would have to approve application in accordance with the county grants policy. This item may be on the county board’s March agenda for action.
