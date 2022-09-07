By T.A. Jones
October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and Pink With A Passion invites all to attend, “A Day of Celebration of Cancer Survivors.” The event will be held Saturday, Oct. 8, at 5 p.m. at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, 501 US Hwy. 158 business east, Warrenton.
Pink with A Passion, a local nonprofit organization born out of love, compassion, education and a desire to help women fighting breast cancer, originated in 2017. After much hard work and dedication, they have now evolved into an organization that helps patients and their families who are battling all types of cancer. The current members of Pink with A Passion are Corie Simmons, Elaine T. Smith, Natoya Woodard, Carlotta Woodard, Barbara Baker, treasurer, Elaine White, vice president, and Amena Wilson, president.
The theme of the evening will be “Faith Walking.” Amena Wilson, president of Pink With A Passion, is excited about the upcoming event and wants everyone to know that, “You can be an overcomer and winner even though you are going through something.”
The event will focus on wellness, breast cancer, mental health and self-care. There will be dinner and music by Jazz and R&B musician Gregory Amos, along with a band and DJ.
Tickets are $35 each and can be purchased by contacting Amena Wilson at 252-213-5735 or Carlotta Woodard at 252-257-3887. PWAP accepts donations as well, and they can be sent through the cash app, $pwap1.
