Last week was the deadline for Warren County Schools’ staff members and student-athletes to receive their second COVID-19 vaccination. However, the school system is allowing some flexibility in the event of unforeseen circumstances.
During a joint meeting of the board of education and board of county commissioners on Nov. 8, School System Chief Communications and Engagement Officer Heather Lawing said that in some cases, second doses of a two-dose vaccination have been delayed due to quarantine, availability of vaccination appointments or other unforeseen circumstances. She added that Warren County Schools is allowing flexibility in these cases, but that staff members and student-athletes are expected to be fully vaccinated in a timely manner.
Lawing reported that 48 student-athletes had been fully vaccinated at that time, and another 20 had received the first-dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Exemptions for medical or religious reasons were granted to nine student-athletes. However, a condition of exemption is being tested through the school system’s COVID-19 testing program twice each week. All student-athletes are required to be tested once a week.
Among staff members, 152 had shown proof of being fully vaccinated by the time of the meeting. Warren County Schools has received seven exemption requests from staff members.
Lawing said that vaccinations are already making a difference. She reported that as of Nov. 8, a total of 27 students did not have to quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19 because they had been vaccinated and did not show symptoms of the virus.
According to information compiled by Warren County Schools, the number of quarantines has decreased steadily over the last month. Lawing reported that as of Nov. 8, there were 129 quarantines, all among students. Two weeks prior, there were 139 quarantines (138 among students, and one among staff members). About a month ago, there were 258 quarantines.
Lawing said that the school system’s weekly, voluntary COVID-19 testing program continues to be a success. Students and staff members take a cheek swab, and an independent lab returns test results within 24 to 48 hours.
During the week of Sept. 29-Nov. 5, a total of 497 people took advantage of the testing program. For the school year up to Nov. 5, a total of 1,090 people were tested.
Lawing said that for Sept. 29-Nov. 5, a total of 11 tests came back positive. She said that having this information has been helpful because those who tested positive might not have been experiencing symptoms or may have confused their symptoms with seasonal allergies. Those who tested positive could then be sent home to recover so they would not expose other students and staff members to COVID-19.
Updates on school system COVID-19 data are often provided during the board of education’s regular monthly meetings. Warren County Schools has developed several websites to provide the public with more information about its response to the ongoing pandemic:
• General COVID-19 information: warrenk12nc.org/covid
• WeCare COVID-19 testing information: warrenk12nc.og/covidtest
• Information for student-athletes about weekly testing and vaccination requirements: warrenk12nc.org/athleticrequirements
Access these sites directly, or use the links available on the school system website, warrenk12nc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.