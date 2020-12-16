Horses play an important daily role in the lives of John and Angela Hyson, who own Keats Point Farm near Kerr Lake, and have been critical in the lives of people since ancient times.
Angela Hyson recently reflected on the importance of horses and the observance of the National Day of the Horse.
In 2004, Congress designated December 13th as National Day of the Horse in recognition of the contribution of horses to the economy, history, and character of the United States.
Hyson noted that people around the world have been utilizing horses for thousands of years. For example, horses have a long history in battle, from Genghis Khan to Europe and the United States.
“The horse has been here a long time in the United States,” Hyson said. “Horses have be used to help man live.”
In the 1800s, the horse was vital to both travel and working on the land, she noted. During World War I, horses were used heavily in the military.
Horses remained vital to the military in the Korean War. Of particular note was a mare who became known as Staff Sergeant Reckless of the U.S. Marine Corps who transported ammunition and wounded soldiers.
Today, horses are not used as much in daily work or in the military, but, Hyson said, they still play important roles for people of all ages.
“People love horses,” Hyson said.
With more than 200 breeds of horses, there is much to live. People enjoy trail and endurance riding, and participating in a number of sporting events with their equine friends.
Hyson also noted that equine assisted learning continues to grow across the country.
“It can help people who have had strokes and children with autism,” she said. “The horse doesn’t ask anything of you when you get in its back, nothing more than what you give it.”
Horses have also been an important part of life for Hyson. She began riding at the age of 15. After returning to Keats Point Farm in 1983, one of the first things Hyson did was to purchase horses.
In 1995, she and husband John officially established Keats Point Farm for raising horses, and, 10 years ago, they opened to the public. There, they raise horses ranging in size from miniature to Quarter Horses.
The Hysons have devoted their lives to teaching people from the age of 8 through adults how to interact and work with horses.
Working with one or two people at a time, Angela first teaches how to care for horses, from using the correct feed to how often to have horses’ feet trimmed or shod.
Education also includes observation of walking styles and how horses communicate with each other. Angela noted people must learn how to correctly interact with horses, and that a horse and student must feel comfortable with each other before riding can begin.
All educational classes were put on hold with the COVID-19 pandemic. Angela said that she and her husband will wait until after the vaccine to reopen.
When they do, the Hysons will be ready to share their admiration of horses with people of all ages.
“Horses have done so much for this country,” Angela said.
