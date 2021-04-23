Warren Early College High School announces that junior scholar Amarriah Hendricks has been selected to attend the 2021 Governor’s School of North Carolina for the subject of Natural Science.
The Governor’s School of North Carolina is a 5 1/2-week summer residential program for gifted and talented high school students, integrating academic disciplines, the arts and unique courses on each of two campuses.
The curriculum focuses on the exploration of the most recent ideas and concepts in each discipline, and it does not involve credit, tests or grades. Scholars are selected to attend through a competitive process after being nominated by their public school unit or non-public school.
