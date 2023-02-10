Rotary Club.jpg

Vicky Stokes, director of the Warren County Senior Center, visited the Rotary Club of Warrenton on Tuesday, Jan. 24. She is pictured with the Rotary Club’s Roger Griesinger. Stokes gave a program about what the Senior Center is doing. They have the Senior Games coming up and could use some volunteers. They also offer trips and help get people to their doctor’s appointments and other places that they may need to go. The Senior Center also has art classes, fitness classes, bingo, pool and other activities.