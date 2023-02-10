Vicky Stokes, director of the Warren County Senior Center, visited the Rotary Club of Warrenton on Tuesday, Jan. 24. She is pictured with the Rotary Club’s Roger Griesinger. Stokes gave a program about what the Senior Center is doing. They have the Senior Games coming up and could use some volunteers. They also offer trips and help get people to their doctor’s appointments and other places that they may need to go. The Senior Center also has art classes, fitness classes, bingo, pool and other activities.
Most Popular
Articles
- Husband and wife duo aim to fill beauty supply needs with new business
- Warren County natives present pop up boutique this weekend
- Kinship: Group identifies strong connections with Warren County
- From the Warren County Sheriff's Office
- LEAF opens in downtown Warrenton
- Update: Body found behind shopping center
- Library staff honored
- Retired sheriff honored
- Commissioners adopt revised courthouse and courthouse grounds use policy
- Poultry Show and Sale interest meeting planned
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.