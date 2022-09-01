The Warren County NAACP, in collaboration with the Warren County Environmental Action Team, initially planned an in-person Freedom Fund Banquet with the theme “Back Together Again.” Due to the continuing pandemic environment and the effort to keep everyone safe, a virtual event has been planned that will feature live and recorded performances.
The banquet will be livestreamed from the Warren County Community Center, 111 W. Franklin St., Warrenton, on Sept. 24, at 6:30 p.m. Only program participants will be live at the community center. The event will celebrate being “Back Together Again” virtually and the collaborative efforts of Warren County NAACP and those who sparked the Warren County Environmental Justice Movement 40 years ago.
A commemorative edition program book will give special recognition to the unsung warriors of the Warren County Environmental Justice Movement in 1982. Dr. Timothy B. Tyson, writer, historian and professor with the Center for Documentary Studies at Duke University, will be the speaker.
Tickets are available for livestreaming only ($20) and livestreaming with program book ($50) and can be accessed at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/406325690077Eventbrite.
Ad spaces and sponsorship opportunities are available for purchase in the program book. All contributions and donations should be sent to Warren County NAACP, PO Box 604, Warrenton, NC 27589 by Sept. 3.
Those who have purchased tickets may choose to use their ticket purchase for the livestreamed event, livestreamed event with program book, or reimbursement. For more information, contact Rev. Dr. Deloris L. Jerman (919 606 0987, jermanco@yahoo.com) or Dr. Cosmos George (252 213 2310, cng50_secut@yahoo.com).
