Gordon Jefferson of the Williamsboro/Townsville area doesn’t remember a time when he was not drawing or trying out an artistic genre. Today, that love of drawing has developed into Kontree Bowee syndicated cartoons and art.
His family hails from the Townsville and Drewry areas of Warren and Vance counties, but was separated somewhat when the John H. Kerr Dam was constructed in the 1950s. Still, many family members continue to reside in Warren and Vance counties.
Country living — fresh air, farming, animals and being close to nature — was the way of life for the Jefferson family as he grew up. He, like many residents of rural areas, wouldn’t have wanted it any other way.
“I was raised on the farm with cows, chickens, pigs, cats and dogs,” Jefferson said. “Back then, we had one TV in the house, black and white. We only watched TV once or twice a week, on Saturday or Sunday when the family would gather.”
There was so much entertainment to be found in the country with did not require a TV, especially watching the animals with their unique personalities and drawing.
“As far as I can remember, I was drawing, as long as I could find a pencil,” Jefferson said.
He received a lot of compliments about his drawings from family members and at school.
“I was even kind of shy. I found I could express myself through art,” Jefferson said.
A self-taught artist, he drew inspiration from his high school art teacher at Vance Senior High School, Mr. Philips, whose classes involved a range of artistic genres, including sculpture, charcoal and woodburning.
“He taught us how to reach out and expand our horizons,” Jefferson said. “He let us be free to express ourselves. That was everybody’s favorite class.”
Over the course of his life, he has worked with pencil, charcoal and his favorite, acrylics. Jefferson airbrushed T-shirts while serving in the military.
A U.S. Army veteran, he served in active duty with the 82nd Airborne before becoming a drill sergeant in the Army Reserves. He served in that capacity for 20 years before retiring.
As a civilian, Jefferson was a truck driver for True Value and later Vance Trucking and True Value for a number of years before he began working for Carolina Power & Light, now known as Duke Energy. Today, his career with the power company has spanned 25 years.
No matter where life took him, Jefferson continued to draw. Inspiration could be found everywhere, even during military service. His interest in other artistic genres continues. Not long ago, he took up woodburning.
While he has enjoyed many forms of art, Jefferson described drawing cartoons as his life’s passion. Three years ago, he formed Kontree Bowee as a limited liability company with a website. A little over a year ago, Jefferson began sending out his works for publication. Much of his inspiration comes from his life in the country going back to his childhood.
Today, the company involves several of Jefferson’s family members: siblings Juan and Ethel, niece Whitley, and brother-in-law, Leroy. He is especially appreciative of his sister, June, and Leroy for working to expand the reach of the Kontree Bowee cartoons.
Jefferson draws his cartoons to bring smiles to people’s faces and remind them to enjoy life.
“Laughter is the best medicine by far,” he said. “I want to spread that.”
Jefferson hopes to continue to expand the audience for Kontree Bowee and the scope of his artwork. He hopes to be able to offer more original art on the Kontree Bowee website. He has participated in the Ridgeway Cantaloupe Festival in the past and hopes to appear at more community events soon.
Kontree Bowee now appears in several area newspapers, and Jefferson has high hopes for the future.
“I would love to have (the cartoons) all over the world and in different languages,” he said.
For more information about Kontree Bowee, visit the website, kontreebowee.com.
