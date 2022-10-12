Warren County natives Brittany Felts and Danielle Edgerton officially established BMF Creations, LLC in June to offer customizable shirts, decals, tumblers and other products.
While BMF Creations is new, it reflects a lifelong friendship and love of crafting, as well as a longtime dream of entrepreneurship.
Cousins Felts and Edgerton grew to become best friends early in life. Felts graduated from Warren County High School and studied business at Vance-Granville Community College. Edgerton graduated from Warren New Tech High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in Athletic Training from East Carolina University.
Both have always loved crafting. Edgerton’s interests lean toward jewelry and drawing.
Felts discovered her specialty after receiving an electronic cutting machine as a Christmas gift. She loved the art classes she had taken all four years of high school, but having the machine enabled her to explore more ways to use her creative talents.
The computer software allowed Felts to design decals of all descriptions and colors. After creating a design via computer software, the machine would cut the design onto a material, such as vinyl. The custom decal could then be applied to a product, like a tumbler, for a customized work of art.
What began as a hobby continued to grow. Felts knew that she wanted to establish a business, but she was having a hard time thinking of a catchy name. A friend suggested that she use her signature, her initials of BMF. Felts thought about what her mother taught her — you must stand on your name — and her friend’s idea seemed perfect.
Edgerton has no problem that her initials are not included in the business name.
“All the craftiness is Brittany. I’m behind the scenes,” she said.
Felts views her work as her calling and has adopted the business motto of “Handmade For Your Happiness.”
BMF Creations offers customized products that include shirts, key chains, cups, water bottles, tumblers, cake toppers, door hangers, tall welcome signs and other items, including some woodwork.
“Each thing is unique,” Edgerton said. “It fits the customer. Everything goes out with 100 percent love and dedication to make the customer happy.”
Clients typically contact BMF Creations via social media, text or phone call. Felts asks that they be as specific as possible in describing what they need. An inspiration picture is helpful. If clients would like a logo, Felts asks that ideas be provided.
She gave the example of a client who would like a door hanger with the word “blessed,” but does not know what font to use. Felts said that she will provide samples of fonts for the client to consider.
“I involve the customer in each step of the process,” she said.
A storefront where orders can be placed is offered on the business website at www.bmfcreations.com.
In addition to the customized products, BMF Creations also offers small-scale occasion planning by providing table decorations, linens and balloon arches. So far, the business has handled two baby showers and a graduation party.
Felts and Edgerton are grateful for the support of family, friends and the community as they continue to build their business.
Through her creativity and the help of her best friend, Felts has achieved her goal of operating her own business. Edgerton is proud of what her best friend has accomplished.
“We might be small, but we are producing a lot,” Edgerton said.
BMF Creations, LLC may be reached at 252-430-4210, on social media and at www.bmfcreations.com.
