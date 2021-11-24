Warren County Veteran Services will host a Showcase of Veterans & Families from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30, at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, 501 US Hwy. 158 business east, Warrenton.
The event is designed to show the community the value veterans and their families bring to Warren County and the surrounding area and will feature a variety of skills and items.
The showcase event is also an appreciation event from Warren County Veteran Services recognizing the commitment and dedication of veterans and their service to the nation.
Warren County residents who are veterans, spouses, surviving spouses and dependents are encouraged to submit to Veterans Services their name, branch of service, dates of service, and their view of life in the capacity in which they fall (veteran, spouse of veteran, surviving spouse of veteran, child of veteran).
If veterans and their families would like to showcase their specific gifts, skills, or talents, contact Veteran Services at 252-257-3385 or via email at jamyttabell@warrencountync.gov or patrinashearin@warrencountync.gov.
