Arrest report
• Jarad Wesley Robinson, 27, of US Hwy. 1, Norlina, was arrested on Dec. 29 and charged with driving under the influence. He was confined in the Warren County Detention Center under $500 secured bond. Robinson is scheduled to appear in Warren County District Court on Feb. 7.
Incident reports
• On Dec. 13, Brittany Travis reported damage to real property (meter box tampered with) at a Southerland Mill Road, Henderson, address.
• On Dec. 15, Felicia Kearney reported destruction/damage/vandalism of property at an NC Hwy. 58, Warrenton, address. Damage to tires was estimated at $600.
• On Dec. 16, Amanda Daniel reported destruction/damage/vandalism of property at a Gibson Lane, Warrenton, address. She reported damage to a bedroom window.
• On Dec. 16, Teresa Alston of Horsecreek Road, Warrenton, reported a case of fraud by scamming.
• On Dec. 16, John Ball reported trespass of real property and larceny at a Fate Weaver Road, Warrenton, address. Reported stolen were audio/visual recordings valued at $160 and a camera box valued at $40. Damage to a tree was estimated at $1,000.
• On Dec. 19, Isaac T. Harrison of Wise-Five Forks Road, Warrenton, reported credit card/automated teller machine fraud.
• On Dec. 18, Marco Juarez of Zebulon reported burglary/breaking and entering, and larceny at a Banjo Lane, Warrenton, address. Items reported stolen were an air conditioning unit valued at $1,800, power tools/hand tools valued at $800 and two air conditioning units valued at $3,000.
• On Dec. 20, Stephen Michael Gupton, Jr. of John Edwards Road, Manson, reported online fraud.
• On Dec. 20, Felicia Kearney reported destruction/damage/vandalism of property (pouring salt/sugar in gas tank) at an NC Hwy. 58, Warrenton, address. Damage to an automobile was reported.
• On Dec. 20, Edward Kirklan of Eustis, Fla., reported injury to lands (cutting down wood growth) at a Peach Street, Littleton, address.
• On Dec. 21, Fredrick Powell of Suffolk, Va., reported larceny of an enclosed trailer at a Cross Creek Rd., Henderson, address.
• On Dec. 21, Pernell’s Grocery on US Hwy. 401 South, Warrenton, reported theft of lottery tickets and larceny by employee. A total of 145 lottery tickets and eight packs of cigarettes were reported stolen.
• On Dec. 22, Family Dollar on US Hwy. 1 South, Norlina, reported larceny of two unopened beers, two containers of body wash and two packages of socks.
• On Dec. 27, Brandi Wright reported burglary/breaking and entering, and trespassing at a Woodway Drive, Norlina, residence. Single occupancy dwellings were reported damaged from an attempt to break/enter.
• On Dec. 26, Tiffany Richardson reported breaking and entering at a Davis Bugg Road, Warrenton, address.
