The Research Triangle Cleantech Cluster, an initiative of business, government, academic and nonprofit leaders focused on accelerating the growth of the statewide and regional cleantech economy, has opened nominations and event registration for the 2022 Cleantech Innovation Awards.
Award nominations will be accepted through Sept. 9. The awards ceremony will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 4:30-8 p.m. at the SAS Institute in Cary. At the event, RTCC will celebrate both the award winners and the 10-year anniversary of the organization.
RTCC’s Cleantech Innovation Awards recognize the people, organizations, and projects driving cleantech innovations, creative deployment solutions, and workforce development initiatives that are expanding the reach and impact of the cleantech sector in North Carolina. Award categories for the fourth annual Cleantech Innovation Awards recognize individuals, small teams, organizations, local governments, and industry partners who have demonstrated a positive impact in clean energy systems, smart utility technologies, clean transportation, and workforce development across eleven (11) award categories. Award nominations will be reviewed by a committee of leaders from industry, academia, and the public sector, and both nominees and award winners will be highlighted through RTCC and media outreach.
“As RTCC celebrates it 10-year anniversary, we are excited to once again recognize the outstanding contributions of all those working in North Carolina’s cleantech sector to drive technological innovation, creative cleantech deployments, and creative workforce solutions that benefit citizens, communities, companies, and the climate,” said Dr. Deb Wojcik, executive director of the Research Triangle Cleantech Cluster. “We look forward to bringing together the cleantech community at our event and honoring the innovative work being done to advance the cleantech economy across the state through our wide range of awards.”
The award nominations are now open and feature the following 11 categories:
Individuals & Small Teams
• Cleantech Champion of the Year
• Cleantech Entrepre-neur Award
• Cleantech Research Innovation Award
Organizations
• Equity in Cleantech Award
• Diversity in Cleantech Award
• Cleantech Talent Development Award
• Cleantech Impact Awards
• Cleantech Impact: Energy
• Cleantech Impact: Transportation
• Cleantech Impact: Water
• Cleantech Impact: Local Government
• Cleantech Impact: Economic Development
All award winners will be invited to a VIP networking reception with industry peers and will be recognized at the Annual Cleantech Innovation Awards Ceremony, which will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at SAS Institute in Cary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.