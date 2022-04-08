On March 23, the Small Farms Week Celebration was held at the Warren County Armory Civic Center. The event was sponsored by North Carolina Cooperative Extension, North Carolina A&T State University and N.C. State University
Following several virtual workshops, a program and a small farms luncheon were held featuring local foods. Lunch was catered by C&L featuring baked chicken (Fowl Play Farm, LLC), collard greens (Davis Farms Sandy Creek and Working Landscapes), sweet potatoes (Mitchell Farms) and cake (Sandford Milling Company, Inc. and Mary Stevenson).
The Warren County Farmers Market provided a door prize including a reusable tote bag containing cheddar cheese bread and lemon cake as well as a variety of jellies, pickles and soaps. All items included in the bag will be available at the market on Opening Day, April 30, from 8 a.m. - noon at the Warren County Health Department, 544 W. Ridgeway St., Warrenton. The winner of the tote bag filled with goodies was Ricky Bryant.
