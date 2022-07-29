For youth participating in Warren County 4-H programs, the summer months have been anything but boring. June and July have been filled with activities ranging from swimming and climbing to the STEM subjects.
A highlight for a number of Warren County youth was 4-H Activity Day held June 17 in Barco in Camden County.
Warren County Cooperative Extension Director Crystal Smith noted that two local youth brought home medals.
Jackson Williams won the gold in the Environmental Education category with his presentation, “Recycling.” Morgan Andrews won the bronze in the Arts and Communication category with “African American Art.”
The 4-H W.A.Y. (Warren Advocating for Youth) program offered two weeks of summer camp: June 20-23 for ages 3-5 and June 27-July 1 for ages 6-12.
Smith said that the camps were geared toward students who were referred to the 4-H W.A.Y. program in order to expose them to other 4-H activities, including science, technology, engineering and mathematics-related projects. Other activities focused on life skills, cooking etiquette, electricity, yoga and more, and included educational field trips.
Twelve Warren County 4-H’ers traveled to Betsy-Jeff Penn 4-H Educational Center in Reidsville for a weeklong residential camp.
Smith noted that campers enjoyed horseback riding, wall climbing, high and low ropes, arts and crafts, swimming basics, and more. Older teens also experienced whitewater rafting and hiking at Pilot Mountain.
For many 4-H’ers, the Betsy-Jeff Penn camp is the highlight of the year. Smith said that recruitment for participants begins in December with the suggestion that parents consider giving their children a trip to the camp as a Christmas gift.
Summer activities are continuing this week with Adventure Camp for teens, which includes swimming, and walking/hiking for up to three miles over various terrain.
The end of summer will not mean the end of Warren County 4-H. A number of fall and winter programs are in the works. For more information about Warren County 4-H, call Warren County Cooperative Extension at 252-257-3640.
