Kenneth O. Simmons, Jr., 33, of Redman Trail, Warrenton, made his first appearance in Warren County District Court last week on multiple drug charges after an investigation involving local, state and federal agencies.
Law enforcement agencies conducting the investigation included the Warren County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division of Investigations, the United States Drug Enforcement Administration, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations and the Nash County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division of Investigations.
Simmons was arrested on Aug. 4 after a search warrant was executed on his residence and charged with the following:
• Three counts of felony Level III trafficking methamphetamine by manufacture
• Three counts of felony Level III trafficking methamphetamine by possession
• Three counts of felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine
• Three counts of felony maintaining a dwelling place for keeping, selling a controlled substance
• Felony possession of Schedule VI controlled substance-marijuana
• Felony possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance-marijuana
• Felony possession of firearm by felon
Simmons was confined in the Warren County Detention Center with a secured bond of $1 million.
According to an application for search warrant filed in the case, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office and Warren County Sheriff’s Office have worked together since July to investigate Simmons for trafficking methamphetamine in the Nash and Warren County areas.
In addition, the court documents indicate that law enforcement has purchased large quantities of methamphetamine from Simmons at his residential address via a confidential informant, who indicated that Simmons sold methamphetamine from a small, white wooden shed on his property. According to law enforcement, the informant has provided information in the past that led to the seizure of large sums of narcotics on several occasions.
Court documents indicate that in the days leading up to Simmons’ arrest, the confidential informant received information that Simmons possessed a trafficking amount of methamphetmine.
According to the court documents, law enforcement seized the following from Simmons’ property: approximately 10 pounds of methamphetamine from the shed, approximately 13 pounds of methamphetamine from the house, approximately 35 ounces of marijuana, cash, four cellphones, two handguns, an AR-style rifle, 14 grams of meth, one AK magazine, ammunition and two AR-15 firearms.
Simmons is scheduled to make his next Warren County court appearance on Aug. 23.
