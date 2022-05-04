The proposed $38.7 million county budget for fiscal year 2022-23 maintains the current tax rate of 81 cents per $100 valuation.
County Manager Vincent Jones presented the proposed budget to the Warren County Board of Commissioners during its regular meeting Monday night. In his presentation, he reflected an overall sense of optimism in spite of challenges that have an impact on the local economy.
Jones told the board that the county will continue to face challenges in the upcoming fiscal year as recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Late last month, Warren County ended its pandemic-related state of emergency that had been in effect since March 2020.
“We hope to move to handle COVID-19 as we would any other virus, such as the flu,” Jones said.
He added that a number of factors, including the uncertainty of inflation, fears of an economic shutdown and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, add a sense of uncertainty about the national economy.
However, Jones said that there is still much to be optimistic about in the local economic outlook. He indicated that the county should see a growth in revenue in the next fiscal year of $1.38 million.
The proposed budget takes into consideration the following revenue sources: property tax revenue of $21.1 million, sales tax revenue of $5.45 million, and unassigned fund balance of $1.82 million.
Jones told commissioners that total taxable assessed value in the county is now similar to levels prior to a decline in a housing market. In the proposed budget, total taxable assessed value is anticipated to be $2.60 million, up from $2.51 million in the current fiscal year.
The proposed budget allocates a total of $5.68 million to Warren County Schools, down from $5.76 million from the current fiscal year’s budget. Jones said that the difference reflects an increase in capital outlay funding from $350,000 in fiscal year 2021 to $435,000 in the current fiscal year.
In the proposed budget, the allocation to Warren County Schools for current expense is unchanged from the current fiscal year, at $5.03 million. The proposed budget returns the capital outlay allocation to $350,000. Allocations for expansion/current expense and SEMAA remain unchanged at $180,000 and $119,000 respectively.
The proposed budget takes into consideration several salary adjustments for county employees as follows:
• Ensuring that employees who have worked with the county for at least nine years are at least at the midpoint of their salary range
• Making living wage adjustments for county employees earning less than $30,000 annually
• Providing a 3 percent cost of living increase for county employees who do not fall under the previous categories
• Raising the starting salary for sheriff’s office deputies from $34,000 to $39,000
Anticipated expenditures related to these salary adjustments are as follows: $706,500 for compensation and retention adjustments, $88,800 for living wage adjustments, and $617,000 for compensation study, COLA and increasing the sheriff’s deputy starting salaries.
Other expenditures reflected in the proposed budget are as follows:
• Support broadband implementation with $250,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding. Jones told commissioners that service provider Charter/Spectrum is applying for grant funding that will assist with the implementation process.
• Emergency Medical Services 24/71 schedule implementation with $616,726 to cover the addition of a new shift of 11 personnel.
• Capital Improvement Program of $1.34 million that includes $129,000 for EMS lifesaving equipment, $40,000 for CDL training facility, and $40,000 for EMS stations 4 and 5. A total of $357,000 will be allocated for vehicles that include an ambulance for EMS and four trucks providing an additional vehicle for several county departments. Jones told commissioners that the Capital Improvement Plan considers the long-term infrastructure needs of the county.
• Satellite recreation programs: $20,000
• Nonprofit funding: $40,000
• Insurance inflation: $158,362
• Retirement incentive/retiree health insurance: $124,000
• Paid firefighters: $160,000
The proposed budget also reflects ongoing departmental reorganization for increased efficiency.
Budget meetings
The board of commissioners will conduct work sessions to discuss the proposed budget at 6 p.m. on May 11 and 25, and June 15.
A public hearing about the budget will be conducted at 6 p.m. on June 6.
A special meeting for adoption of the budget will be conducted at 6 p.m. on June 22.
