AccessOn Networks announced today that the U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded the company a $17.5 million dollar grant which will allow the Holly Springs-based company to bring high-speed internet access to more than 2,500 addresses, 100 businesses, 76 farms and 22 educational facilities in rural Warren and Halifax counties.
The ReConnect grant funds awarded by the USDA will be used to bring fiber optic, high-speed internet to rural, underserved communities in southern Warren County and the Haliwa-Saponi Tribal area in Warren and Halifax counties. “This is a golden opportunity for the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe,” said Haliwa-Saponi Tribal Chief Dr. Brucie Ogletree Richardson. “Our tribal government provides services for not only our tribal citizens, but for the community, and we are excited to know that we will soon have access to high-speed internet through this grant.”
Owned by North Carolina’s communications cooperatives, AccessOn Networks is a provider of fiber-based communication services to small cities and towns in rural North Carolina that has been serving rural North Carolina’s communication needs for more than 25 years. This ReConnect grant enables AccessOn Networks to bring their network to an area where these capabilities, speed and reliability have not previously been available.
AccessOn Networks anticipates construction of the new fiber optic network to begin in 2023 after all grant documentation and environmental studies have been completed. For more information about AccessOn Networks, visit www.accessonnetworks.com/fiber.
