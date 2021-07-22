The Warren County Board of Education saw a change in leadership last week when members elected Jennifer Sims as chairwoman. The decision came during the board’s July 13 regular monthly meeting.
Each year, the board elects a chairperson and vice chairperson. As soon as nominations for chairperson opened, Ebony Talley-Brame, who has served as chairwoman since being elected to the board of education in 2018, nominated Sims.
Sims has taught at North Warren Elementary School, Warren County Middle School and Southeast Halifax High School. She also served as countrywide transition coordinator for Career and Technical Education at the Halifax County Central Office.
At the state level, Sims has served as statewide educational consultant for the Exceptional Children Division with the N.C. Department of Public Instruction, registration chairwoman for the NC DPI Collaborative Conference on Student Achievement, and trainer for teachers and administrators for the North Carolina Exceptional Children Conference.
She was elected to the board of education in 2020.
“I think she brings a wealth of education and experience,” Talley-Brame said.
Victoria Lehman, who was elected to the board in 2018, retains her position as its vice chairwoman. She became a visual arts teacher for John Graham and Norlina high schools in 1980. When those schools closed and the consolidated Warren County Schools opened the following year, Lehman joined the faculty at WCHS and was a visual arts teacher there until she retired in 2017.
Other board members are Linda Byrd, who was elected to the board in 2018, and Joyce Long, who was elected in 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.