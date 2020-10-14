Virginia native Brian Matney, now in the 34th year of his educational career, became the principal of Warren New Tech High School in late September following the resignation of Jennifer Wilker.
He credits his father, with a 33-year career in education, with influencing his decision to enter the field.
“He’s my hero,” Matney said. “He said the call to teach is something that is spiritually lucrative.”
Other family members have pursued educational careers, including his wife, Kathryn, an advanced placement chemistry teacher in Virginia Beach, Va.
After earning undergraduate degrees in political science and education from the University of Virginia, Matney taught history and government at the high school level. Then, he had the opportunity to begin a graduate school fellowship through a Dean E. Smith Scholarship, established in memory of the legendary basketball coach.
Matney earned a doctoral degree in social foundations of education and school administration. He served as a graduate assistant in foundations of education, including philosophy and history of American education, while he was at UNC.
“I fell in love with North Carolina during graduate study,” he said.
Matney has also completed a certificate of advanced leadership at Harvard University.
He has worked as a teacher assistant, teacher, assistant principal and principal in Virginia. He noted that as an assistant principal, he helped to open a new high school in Virginia. Matney assumed his first principal’s position in 1998 and has served as a principal at the middle and high school levels.
He retired following a 30-year career in education in Virginia, but returned to the field he loves by serving as director of secondary education in Mecklenburg County, Va., and as a principal in North Carolina.
Matney became familiar with Warren County while working in Mecklenburg County, Va., and has enjoyed his welcome here after arriving at New Tech.
“I loved the warm welcome here,” he said. “I aspired to work in a district that is smaller, to get to know the students and co-workers.”
Matney also loves the small-school atmosphere at Warren New Tech which enables teachers to provide one-on-one attention to students, and its focus on project-based learning.
“I am impressed by the school system’s pursuit of a New Tech campus,” he said. “(The school) prepares students for college and careers,” he said.
Matney is proud of how teachers and other staff members have worked during this time of the COVID-19 pandemic as they continue to educate New Tech students.
“I have never seen teachers work more diligently and harder,” he said. “They are learning new techniques (of teaching) and technology. That is also true of parents and students.”
Matney would like to build upon New Tech’s history as his leadership guides the school into the future.
“I want to add to New Tech’s legacy,” he said.
