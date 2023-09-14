The Norlina Police Department and town of Norlina will host Community Day on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Hyco Street.
The event will include a number of activities for the kids, including bounce houses, and a visit by Smokey Bear. Parents will have the opportunity to register their children for photograph IDs.
Two children’s bikes will also be raffled, and there will be other giveaways.
Those attending will have the chance to meet emergency personnel and tour the Norlina Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.