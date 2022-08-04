In the month of August, many children, youth and their families are preparing for a new school year. Other young men and women are heading to college for the first time or looking forward to returning and reuniting with friends. Still other families are trying to fit in a trip to the beach or more visits to the pool so they won’t miss out on the fun.
However, there is one summer event that people of all ages can still enjoy at their pace and on their schedules: Warren County Memorial Library’s Summer Reading Program. Anyone who has not registered still has time to sign up through Aug. 30 at the library, located at 119 S. Front St., Warrenton. Those who register will be entered in a prize drawing to be held during the finale presentation.
Then all they have to do is read. There are plenty of resources for checking out books to read. People may go to the library or may access books online on NC Live and NC Kids. The password is available on the library website at wcmlibrary.org or by calling the library at 252-257-4990. Summer Reading Program participants may also come to the library for help to access these resources.
Adults who register for the Summer Reading Program will receive a Bingo sheet with reading suggestions to help them take the Summer Reading Challenge. The sheet will provide ideas, such as reading a new release, work of historical fiction, book from the year you were born and re-reading a favorite book from when you were younger.
The Summer Reading Program offers a number of virtual activities so that people of all ages can discover something they enjoy:
• CheckersTV, an educational entertainment program, is geared toward elementary and middle school students, but adults are known to enjoy it as well. Episodes feature Checkers the inventor and his robot sidekick, Snoozer. This summer, the programs focus on the theme of Deep Sea Readers & Off-Road Adventures.
Programs are presented each Tuesday at 11 a.m. Viewers may catch the premiere or watch on demand at facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live. The schedule for August is as follows: Aug. 2, “A Hiking We Will Go!”; Aug. 9, “Marshmallow Snoozer”; Aug. 16, “Stormy Science!”; Aug. 23, “Let’s Park in the Park!”; and Aug. 30, “Which Way to Read?!”
• Seaside Storytimes will be held at 10:30 a.m. on the following schedule: Preschool Stories, Wednesdays; I Can Read Chapter Books, Thursdays; and Terrific Toddler Tales, Saturdays. Catch the premiere or watch on demand at facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live.
• The Tidal Teens Anime & Manga Book Club offers virtual discussions about Japanese Comics and Animation. The club is open to fans of Japanese comics and animation, and those new to the genre. Participants will discuss what they enjoy and will give recommendations to help others discover new favorites.
The schedule for the remainder of the month is as follows:
•Aug. 15, 3 p.m.: Go to tinyurl.com/WCMLAug.22Anime2 with meeting ID 853 9656 9410 and password 216551.
•Aug. 29, 3 p.m.: Go to tinyurl.com/WCMLAug.22Anime3 with meeting ID 862 1164 4430 and password 098685.
• The Tidal Teens Video Game Spectator Club will allow participants to discuss video games they have played and professional competitions they have watched. Recent competition videos will also be offered.
This month’s discussion will be held on Aug. 11 at 3 p.m. To access, go to tinyurl.com/WCMLGamingAug22 with meeting ID 820 3037 9635 and password 612289.
The 2022 Summer Reading Program will conclude on Aug. 21 with the Fish-tastic Finale Celebrating Readers. Watch the program and prize drawing on FAcebook Live at facebook/com/warrencountymemorialibrary/live.
Warren County Memorial Library is located at 119 S. Front St., Warrenton. For more information, call 252-257-4990 or visit wcmlibrary.org.
