Attorney Katie Dowell has been building a presence in the local area for some time. Today, she and her team at Raleigh Real Estate Law are ready to celebrate the grand opening of their East Market Street, Warrenton, location.
The special event, which will also mark the grand opening of Southern Title Virginia, will be held on 4-8 p.m. on Saturday with music and refreshments.
Dowell described herself as someone who had always lived in the city, but said that in recent years, she has found the community atmosphere and values of small towns to be more attractive.
She lived in Raleigh her whole life and was accustomed to life in the state’s capital. However, when the COVID-19 reached North Carolina, she and her husband reconsidered their goals.
“COVID changed the values of a lot of people,” Dowell said.
She and her husband moved to Lake Gaston and immediately became interested in the Littleton/lake area and Warrenton. Dowell operated her real estate law office in Raleigh, but saw a lack of such services in the local area.
She wanted to make real estate law services easily available to residents of this area, but faced the decision of whether to make Warrenton or Littleton the permanent home of her local office.
Dowell toured both Warrenton and Littleton with community members and enjoyed spending time in both towns. However, something about Warrenton stood out for her.
“I liked the direction of Warrenton,” Dowell said. “I like the combination of economic development and the close of the community, the new businesses and town values.”
That left the question of where to locate in Warrenton. The answer seemed to almost work itself out.
Raleigh Real Estate Law’s location on East Market Street was formerly utilized by Quilt Lizzy, operated by Susan Harris. Dowell and Harris share a mutual connection: Kathy Drake, who practices commercial law. Dowell and Harris ultimately met and, as Dowell described it, “the building was an easy transition.”
Quilt Lizzy concentrated its local operations at its current location on Warrenton’s Main Street, and Raleigh Real Estate Law has opened in Quilt Lizzy’s former location on East Market Street.
Dowell’s team at Raleigh Real Estate Law also includes Kelby Hicks and Becky Collier, both of whom she described as sharing her goal of giving back to the community.
Dowell operates a transactional legal practice, focusing mainly on commercial and residential real estate. However, a small part of her business involves estate planning. She also works to advise entrepreneurs and small businesses, and plans to offer free seminars for small business owners.
Raleigh Real Estate Law, located at 115 E. Market St., Warrenton, is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Schedule an appointment in person or by calling 252-879-0101. For more information, visit raleighrealestatelaw.com, Raleigh Real Estate Law on Facebook, or @Raleigh_Real_Estate_Law on Instagram. In addition, a YouTube channel offers videos for North Carolina buyers and sellers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.